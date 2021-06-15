Ohio Judge Acquits Simone Biles' Brother In Triple Homicide Case

The three murder charges against an an Olympic gymnastics champion’s brother have been dismissed.

Without enough evidence to convict, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg opted to acquit Tevin Biles-Thomas of charges in connection with a triple homicide on Tuesday (June 15).

The ruling sparked an uproar from the mother of one of the victims, who reportedly charged at Biles-Thomas and screamed “You killed my baby!” It took three deputies to tackle the woman before she could reach Simone Biles’ brother in the courtroom, the Associated Press reports.

Fox 8 shared video of the incident Tuesday afternoon: