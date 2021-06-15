Ohio Judge Acquits Simone Biles' Brother In Triple Homicide Case
By Kelly Fisher
June 15, 2021
The three murder charges against an an Olympic gymnastics champion’s brother have been dismissed.
Without enough evidence to convict, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg opted to acquit Tevin Biles-Thomas of charges in connection with a triple homicide on Tuesday (June 15).
The ruling sparked an uproar from the mother of one of the victims, who reportedly charged at Biles-Thomas and screamed “You killed my baby!” It took three deputies to tackle the woman before she could reach Simone Biles’ brother in the courtroom, the Associated Press reports.
Fox 8 shared video of the incident Tuesday afternoon:
Charges stem from a shooting at a New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland in 2018, apparently when some men arrived “uninvited.” Three men were killed in the incident: DelVaunte Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and DeVaughn Gibson, 23, according to the Associated Press.
The news outlet also notes that Biles-Thomas has maintained his innocence since then, and that Simone Biles has previously expressed condolences to the victims and their families as she struggled with her brother’s arrest.
Biles-Thomas was taken into custody in Georgia in 2019, and shortly afterward, his sister requested on Twitter “…don’t talk to me,” PEOPLE reported at the time.
Simone Biles has not commented publicly on her brother's acquittal as of publication on Tuesday afternoon.
