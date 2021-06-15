Feedback

Post Malone Drops $1.6 Million On New Smile With Custom Diamond Fangs

By Hayden Brooks

June 15, 2021

Post Malone is rocking a new smile nowadays and it cost him a pretty penny.

On Monday (June 14), the superstar's Beverly Hills dentist Thomas Connelly shared a photo of Posty's new porcelain veneer work with two 12-carat diamond fangs. "Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend !!.With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has $1 million smile!!!" Dr. Connelly captioned a black-and-white photo of the star."

"A collaborative between Dr. Connelly, @_naoki_hayashi_ , along with Isaac Bokhoor and his team of Diamond Cutters @bichachi_diamonds_la and Setters @angelcityjewelers , Post Malone's epic ICE smile has set a new precedent in the music world of who has the most 'Drip,'" he continued.

Connelly, who has previously worked on DaBaby and Travis Barker, told Rolling Stone that it took a year and a half to figure out how to work on the smile. However, he found the solution after he decided to source the diamonds from Belgium and cut them in Israel. "He’s now got two functional, full diamond teeth," he said. "They light up the room. They sparkle, they shine; they’re amazing."

