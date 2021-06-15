Salma Hayek's Pet Owl Coughed Up A Hairball On Harry Styles' Head

Hayek also likes to introduce Kering to her famous pals. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hayek shared a hilarious story about the time Kering met Harry Styles. Unfortunately for Styles, the meeting did not go as planned.

"He was really excited about the owl and was hoping the owl would go on his head," Hayek explained. Once Kering did sit on Styles' famous mop of hair, though, things took a turn. As Hayek tells it, Kering immediately vomited on Styles' head. "The minute he least expected it, it came on his head and then this ball of rat hair was on his head."

While most people might be freaked out by an owl throwing up a hairball on their head, Styles was apparently "super cool" about the whole thing. If we're lucky, maybe Styles will write a song about it for his next album.