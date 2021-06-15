Feedback

Salma Hayek's Pet Owl Coughed Up A Hairball On Harry Styles' Head

By Emily Lee

June 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A quick scroll through Salma Hayek's Instagram will show you just how much she loves her pet owl, Kering. Yes, the Oscar-winning actress has a pet owl. Because, why not?

Not only does Hayek have a pet owl, she often raves about Kering in interviews. She recently told People all about her and Kering's special meditation routine. "You won’t believe this. I do meditate with the owl very, very often," she told the outlet."The minute I go deep into meditation, she stays super still."

Hayek also likes to introduce Kering to her famous pals. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hayek shared a hilarious story about the time Kering met Harry Styles. Unfortunately for Styles, the meeting did not go as planned.

"He was really excited about the owl and was hoping the owl would go on his head," Hayek explained. Once Kering did sit on Styles' famous mop of hair, though, things took a turn. As Hayek tells it, Kering immediately vomited on Styles' head. "The minute he least expected it, it came on his head and then this ball of rat hair was on his head."

While most people might be freaked out by an owl throwing up a hairball on their head, Styles was apparently "super cool" about the whole thing. If we're lucky, maybe Styles will write a song about it for his next album.

Chat About Salma Hayek's Pet Owl Coughed Up A Hairball On Harry Styles' Head

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.