Son Of Former Patriots Star Charged With Stealing Dad's Super Bowl Rings

Former New England Patriots star Vince Wilfork's son is accused of stealing and selling items from his father's jewelry collection, which includes the former All-Pro defensive lineman's two Super Bowl and BCS National Championship rings.

D'Aundre Homles-Wilfork, 23, of Friendswood, Texas, was arrested on May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000, according to the Galveston Daily News via CBS Boston.

The report states Vince Wilfork noticed his two Super Bowl rings -- both won as a member of the Patriots -- two AFC championship rings, a BCS National Championship ring won at the University of Miami and numerous other "expensive necklaces, bracelets and earrings" were missing from his collection, but believed they could've been left at his Florida home or in storage.