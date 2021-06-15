Spice Girls To Celebrate 25 Years Of 'Wannabe' With New Anniversary EP

25 years have come and gone since the Spice Girls splashed onto the scene with "Wannabe" and the iconic collective is commemorating the milestone anniversary.

On Tuesday (June 15), the biggest-selling girl band of all time announced that they're launching the #IAmASpiceGirl campaign and dropping an all-new limited edition EP called Wannabe25. The group is encouraging their beloved fans to take a trip down memory lane to share their own stories about their legacy and impact through video submissions and messages on social media using the hashtag #IAMASPICEGIRL or by sending an e-mail to spicegirls@umusic.com.

"We believe there is a Spice Girl in all of us, and we want you to join us on a trip down memory lane!" the group wrote on social media. "We want to see you singing your heart out, showing off your best dance moves and hear how you've been inspired, influenced and excited by everything People Power."

As for the four-song set, it will be available to stream beginning July 9 and available for purchase on vinyl and cassette on July 23 via Ume/Virgin. The EP will include the original single, an in-demand remix by Junior Vasquez, the original demo recording and "Feed Your Love", a demo of a previously unreleased ballad written by group collaborators Richard "Biff" Stannard and Matt Rowe.