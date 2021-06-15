Texans Asked To Conserve Electricity To Prevent Blackouts

The Texas power grid is struggling to meet the demand for electricity as more people run fans and air conditioners to beat the summer heat.

Now, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents across the state to reduce their power usage until Friday.

ERCOT started asking people to conserve energy on Monday when a number of power plants went offline. Officials could not say what caused the power plant outages but that they are looking into it.

"We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service This is unusual for this early in the summer season,” said Woody Rickerson, ERCOT vice president of grid planning and operations, in a statement.

If the demand for electricity continues to exceed how much the state's power grid can generate, Texans will face blackouts like the ones that occurred during February's winter storms.

To reduce demand, ERCOT is asking people to

Set thermostats to 78° or higher.

Avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines, and dryers.

Unplug electronics that are not being used.

Turn off any unused lights.

Last month, an organization that regulates electric reliability said Texas is at an "elevated risked" for summer power shortages, NBC DFW reported.