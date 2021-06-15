This Chicago Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, a Tuesday or any other time you feel like cake is necessary — and a food content hub wants to make sure you get the best one.

Eat This, Not That! sought out the best cakes in every state. Its team shared a list on June 9, revealing the most delicious (and Instagram-worthy) cakes in the country.

“Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States,” Eat This, Not That! reads.

So, which cake is the best one in Illinois?

Eat This, Not That! recommends going for the J’ard Cakes at Cake Sweet Food in Chicago.

Here’s what Eat This, Not That! says about it:

“For something a little different, try Cake Sweet Food's Jar'd Cakes. Made to perfection in an Instagrammable mason jar, they're available in four mouthwatering flavors. Jar'd Cakes make excellent gifts, too.”

Here’s what Cake Sweet Food says about its Jar’d Cakes:

“now you don't have to get married or attend a wedding to enjoy our rich, moist cakes and creamy fillings. our portable treats make it easy to indulge anywhere, anytime. spoons included for easy access.”

See the rest of the list from Eat This, Not That! here.

Find more info about Cake Sweet Food here.