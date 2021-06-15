This Is The Most Commonly-Searched Misspelled Word In Illinois

There’s no doubt that spelling can be a challenge for some, but some words are harder than others.

That’s why AT&T Experts sought to find the most common misspelled words in the U.S., broken down state-by-state — and some of the words that made the list might surprise you.

Here’s how they did it:

“We at AT&T Experts reviewed the top searched ‘how to spell’ words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 using Google Trends. After diving into these numbers, we see each state has its own spelling struggles, though there is some commonality across the US. And while some of these entries may surprise you, others definitly definitely will not.”

So, which word seems to stump people in Illinois the most?

Coronavirus.

And they’re not alone.

AT&T Experts found that “how to spell coronavirus” as the No. 1 search in six states (and the most common misspelling was “Caronavirus”). Other states searching for the right answer included Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia.

Some people also searched the right spelling of “quarantine,” but it wasn’t all pandemic-related. Others needed Google’s help spelling “receive,” “favorite,” “piece” and other words.

See the full list here.