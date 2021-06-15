This Nebraska Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, a Tuesday or any other time you feel like cake is necessary — and a food content hub wants to make sure you get the best one.

Eat This, Not That! sought out the best cakes in every state. Its team shared a list on June 9, revealing the most delicious (and Instagram-worthy) cakes in the country.

“Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States,” Eat This, Not That! reads.

So, which cake is the best one in Nebraska?

Eat This, Not That! recommends going for the Lemon Raspberry Cake at Rabbit Hole Bakery in Lincoln.

Here’s what Eat This, Not That! says about it:

“Step into this wonderland of sweets and order a slice of lemon raspberry cake. This flavor is one of Rabbit Hole's specialties and after one bite you'll see why.”

Here’s what Rabbit Hole Bakery is all about:

“We pride ourselves in using fresh ingredients making our products one of a kind. Whether piping away on a special wedding cake for a bride, or mixing up a homemade batch of macarons, The Rabbit Hole Bakery is a sweet treat for everyone. Like the Haymarket, our concept integrates a rugged history of old world—ports, champagnes, wines, and liquors with a contemporary design on cocktails.”

See the rest of the list from Eat This, Not That! here.

Find more info about Rabbit Hole Bakery here.