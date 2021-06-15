Feedback

This Northeast Ohio Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

By Kelly Fisher

June 15, 2021

Confectioner decorating chocolate cake, close-up.
Photo: Getty Images

Cake is a staple for tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, a random Tuesday or any other time you feel like cake is necessary — and a food content hub wants to make sure you get the best one.

Eat This, Not That! sought out the best cakes in every state. Its team shared a list on June 9, revealing the most delicious (and Instagram-worthy) cakes in the country.

“Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States,” Eat This, Not That! reads.

So, which cake is the best one in Ohio?

It comes from a Northeast Ohio bakery.

Eat This, Not That! recommends going for the Topsy Turvy Cakes at Michael Angelo’s Bakery, located in Broadview Heights.

“The topsy turvy cakes are certainly the bakery's dreamiest. Made from fondant, the cakes are adorned with edible stars, gems, and bows,” Eat This, Not That! notes of the Northeast Ohio bakery, pointing out some of the promising reviews of the bakery online.

See the rest of the list from Eat This, Not That! here.

Find more info about Michael Angelo’s Bakery here.

Chat About This Northeast Ohio Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.