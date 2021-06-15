This Northeast Ohio Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Cake is a staple for tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, a random Tuesday or any other time you feel like cake is necessary — and a food content hub wants to make sure you get the best one.

Eat This, Not That! sought out the best cakes in every state. Its team shared a list on June 9, revealing the most delicious (and Instagram-worthy) cakes in the country.

“Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States,” Eat This, Not That! reads.

So, which cake is the best one in Ohio?

It comes from a Northeast Ohio bakery.

Eat This, Not That! recommends going for the Topsy Turvy Cakes at Michael Angelo’s Bakery, located in Broadview Heights.

“The topsy turvy cakes are certainly the bakery's dreamiest. Made from fondant, the cakes are adorned with edible stars, gems, and bows,” Eat This, Not That! notes of the Northeast Ohio bakery, pointing out some of the promising reviews of the bakery online.

