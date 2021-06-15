With Father's Day right around the corner, Vin Diesel is reflecting on one person who always reaches out to him on the holiday—Paul Walker's now 22-year-old daughter, Meadow. During an interview with Extra ahead of the F9 release, Diesel said Meadow "takes good care" of him.

"She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," Diesel revealed. "To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."