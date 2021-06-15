Feedback

Vin Diesel Explains Why He's 'Very Protective' Of Paul Walker's Daughter

By Emily Lee

June 15, 2021

Fast & Furious 6 - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

With Father's Day right around the corner, Vin Diesel is reflecting on one person who always reaches out to him on the holiday—Paul Walker's now 22-year-old daughter, Meadow. During an interview with Extra ahead of the F9 release, Diesel said Meadow "takes good care" of him.

"She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," Diesel revealed. "To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."

Walker passed away in a single-car accident back in 2013. He was just 40-years-old. Since his tragic passing eight years ago, Diesel has made sure to look out for Meadow. "I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie," he shared. Though his bond with Walker and his daughter is even more special off-screen, Diesel knows their relationship is reflected in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise. "The whole point of the Fast & Furious saga is the idea that brotherhood can be created by bond and not necessarily blood," Diesel added.

Meadow also shared a close bond with Diesel's children, Similce, Vincent and Pauline. Diesel's youngest daughter, Pauline, was named after his longtime co-star.

