WATCH: Men Form Human Chain To Rescue Kids From Burning Building

Three men from Russia have been nominated for a bravery award after their quick thinking, and heroic actions saved two children from a burning building. Neighbors captured the dramatic moment when the men climbed a drainpipe to reach the third-floor window of an apartment building where the children were trapped.

The man at the top grabbed the first kid and passed them down to the second man. As he holds the child, the third man climbs the pipe, so he can catch the child and bring them back down to the ground. Once he has the child, he balances on the windowsill and hands the child off to a woman on the ground. The man at the top then grabs the second child and lowers them to other men, who hands them off to another man on the ground.

Firefights arrived a short time later and extinguished the flames. It is unclear what caused the fire or how much damage it caused to the apartment building.

The fire happened in the city of Kostroma, which is about 200 miles north of Moscow, and home to the Fire Tower, which was built in the 1800s and has since been converted into a museum.