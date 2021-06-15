Feedback

Why June 15th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 15, 2021

Metallica Performs At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
Photo: Getty Images

It’s June 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1986, U2 and The Police headlined a concert in New Jersey celebrating 25 years of Amnesty International. 

In 1989, Nirvana released their debut album, Bleach.

In 2003, Metallica had the number one album in the country with St. Anger. It was their fourth record to top the charts.

And in 1992, Bruce Springsteen began his first world tour without the E Street Band in Stockholm, Sweden.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)

