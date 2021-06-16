1 Nebraska City Has The Worst Drivers In The U.S.

Everyone hates getting stuck behind a bad driver during the morning commute, but some cities are worse than others.

Unfortunately, it’s not looking good for Omaha.

That’s according to QuoteWizard analysts, who “set out every year to see which cities have the worst drivers in America and which have the best.”

The results come from an analysis of two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the country. Overall driver quality comes down to an evaluation of the city’s accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations, including running red lights and using cell phones while driving.

Omaha ranks as the worst driving city in 2021 overall, QuoteWizard revealed:

“After a three-year absence, Omaha has regained the top spot on our list. Omaha had more DUIs than any other city and ranked in the top 15 in every dangerous driving category. The move back to the top of the worst drivers list is a big one for Omaha. The city ranked 15th in our 2019 rankings, was number one on our worst drivers in 2018 and took the eighth-worst spot in 2017.”

These are the Top 10 worst driving cities, according to QuoteWizard:

Omaha, NE Riverside, CA Bakersfield, CA Columbus, OH Richmond, VA Fresno, CA Sacramento, CA Salt Lake City, UT Austin, TX Baltimore, MD

See the full list — including which cities have the best drivers — here.