2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup Revealed: Billie Eilish & More
By Taylor Fields
June 16, 2021
The iHeartRadio Music Festival is returning to Las Vegas this September, and many of your favorite artists and bands are taking over the two-day event as part of its star-studded lineup.
On the main stage at T-Mobile Arena, on September 17th and 18th, Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer and more will be performing live. And hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.
The Daytime Stage will also be returning as part of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18th, and at a new venue — the new immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15. Taking the stage at AREA15 are DaBaby, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, Tate McRae, Conan Gray and Addison Rae, with more to be announced. In addition to live performances from today’s emerging artists, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.
Fans can tune in to watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival both nights on September 17th and 18th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com. The festival will also be broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special on Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd from 8-10pm ET/PT.
Beginning Wednesday, June 23rd at 10am PT/1pm ET through Friday, June 25th at 10am PT/1pm ET, Capital One cardholders will have access to special pre-sale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Tickets will be available only at AXS.com. For more details visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.
Capital One cardholders can also purchase a Capital One Access Pass in addition to their Festival ticket, which includes access to an exclusive cardholder event at the iHeartRadio Music Festival featuring an experience with Khalid and a special guest, as well as complimentary food and beverage, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and only available for purchase during the exclusive Capital One Cardholder pre-sale.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25th at 11am PT/2pm ET via AXS.com.
Music fans will also have the chance to win their way to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion.
For more information and details about this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival and/or the Daytime stage, head over to iHeartRadio.com/festival and iHeartRadio.com/DayStage.