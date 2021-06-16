2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup Revealed: Billie Eilish & More

Beginning Wednesday, June 23rd at 10am PT/1pm ET through Friday, June 25th at 10am PT/1pm ET, Capital One cardholders will have access to special pre-sale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Tickets will be available only at AXS.com. For more details visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

Capital One cardholders can also purchase a Capital One Access Pass in addition to their Festival ticket, which includes access to an exclusive cardholder event at the iHeartRadio Music Festival featuring an experience with Khalid and a special guest, as well as complimentary food and beverage, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and only available for purchase during the exclusive Capital One Cardholder pre-sale.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25th at 11am PT/2pm ET via AXS.com.

Music fans will also have the chance to win their way to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion.

For more information and details about this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival and/or the Daytime stage, head over to iHeartRadio.com/festival and iHeartRadio.com/DayStage.