Feedback

Angry Mob Beats Man To Death Over Allegations He Hit Pregnant Girlfriend

By Bill Galluccio

June 16, 2021

Gangsters in ghetto
Photo: Getty Images

Utah man was beaten to death by a mob of angry people over allegations that hit his pregnant girlfriend. Authorities said that a group of at least six people confronted 41-year-old Fred Valdamar Ortiz on Monday (June 14).

Police said that the group of people was looking to adopt a dog from Ortiz's girlfriend, who is a dog breeder. When they arrived at her house, they noticed she had a black eye, and she told them that Ortiz had hit her a few days earlier.

While the group was at the woman's home, Ortiz drove by on a scooter, and the group, which included a 13-year-old, started chasing after him. One of the group members gave chase in a Volkswagon Beetle and struck Ortiz. He continued to run, but the group eventually caught up with him and started hitting him with a pole and two large boards.

By the time the police arrived, Ortiz was unconscious and not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have two suspects in custody, 18-year-old Xandre Sky Hill and 19-year-old Osyeanna Martinez, on charges of murder. The identities of the other suspects were not released. They were only referred to by their initials in the police report.

According to KSTU, one of the suspects, who is related to Ortiz, said the family didn't want to report him to the police for attacking his girlfriend because he was on parole and were concerned that "his probation officer will not do anything to lock him up."

Chat About Angry Mob Beats Man To Death Over Allegations He Hit Pregnant Girlfriend

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.