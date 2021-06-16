Angry Mob Beats Man To Death Over Allegations He Hit Pregnant Girlfriend

A Utah man was beaten to death by a mob of angry people over allegations that hit his pregnant girlfriend. Authorities said that a group of at least six people confronted 41-year-old Fred Valdamar Ortiz on Monday (June 14).

Police said that the group of people was looking to adopt a dog from Ortiz's girlfriend, who is a dog breeder. When they arrived at her house, they noticed she had a black eye, and she told them that Ortiz had hit her a few days earlier.

While the group was at the woman's home, Ortiz drove by on a scooter, and the group, which included a 13-year-old, started chasing after him. One of the group members gave chase in a Volkswagon Beetle and struck Ortiz. He continued to run, but the group eventually caught up with him and started hitting him with a pole and two large boards.

By the time the police arrived, Ortiz was unconscious and not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have two suspects in custody, 18-year-old Xandre Sky Hill and 19-year-old Osyeanna Martinez, on charges of murder. The identities of the other suspects were not released. They were only referred to by their initials in the police report.

According to KSTU, one of the suspects, who is related to Ortiz, said the family didn't want to report him to the police for attacking his girlfriend because he was on parole and were concerned that "his probation officer will not do anything to lock him up."