Best Places To Have A Picnic In Salt Lake City

Friday, June 18th is International Picnic Day. What better way is there to celebrate than by getting out and enjoying nature while sharing a meal with a loved one?

Salt Lake City has so many great spots to throw down a blanket and crack open the picnic basket.

Here are the best places in Salt Lake City to have a picnic, according to Yelp:

The International Peace Gardens are located in Jordan Park and boast beautiful floral architecture and displays that represent other countries. Check it all out at 1000 South 900th West in SLC.

This picnic area is located in Mill Creek, so there is a user fee. To make a reservation, call 801-483-5473. The park is located on Millcreek Canyon Road in Salt Lake City.

This place is full of beautiful picnic areas, complete with picnic tables that are available on a first come, first serve basis. Visit the park at 3800 S Wasatch Blvd in Millcreek.

One Yelp user said, "This little park is an oasis of calm and nature within a the noise and mess of Sugarhouse development." Visit it at 1229 East Wilmington Ave in SLC.

This place has beautiful canyon views with a cute lake and grassy area. Check it out at 300 N Canyon Road in SLC.