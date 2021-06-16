Black Mafia Family Leader 'Big Meech' Gets Reduced Prison Sentence

On Monday (June 14), a federal judge granted Black Mafia Family co-founder Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory a reduced prison sentence.

According to The Detroit News, U.S. District Judge David Lawson reduced Flenory's prison sentence from 360 months to 324 months, and he now has a release date set for 2028.

In a court filing motioning for Flenory's reduced prison time, his lawyer, Brittany Barnett, wrote,

"Mr. Flenory obtained his GED and successfully completed a twenty-four month Special Management Unit (SMU) Program. Successful completion of the SMU Program requires strict adherence to the rules and regulations of the unit. Mr. Flenory did not incur any infractions during this intense program. Mr. Flenory has also completed parenting classes, health awareness classes, money management classes and a 40 hour drug treatment program offered by the Bureau of Prisons. Importantly, Mr. Flenory has maintained strong, positive relationships with his son and family continuously throughout his incarceration."

The judge wrote that due to changes in sentencing guidelines, Flenory was entitled to a reduced sentence.

Flenory is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in Oregon for running one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering rings in Detroit history.

"Big Meech" and his brother Terry Flenory made $270 million in profits, employed more than 500 people, and distributed thousands of kilograms of cocaine, The Detroit News reported.

The drug ring began in the '90s and operated in various cities across 11 states including, Detroit, Atlanta, Miami, St. Louis, and Los Angeles, and was shut down in 2005 by federal agents.

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is currently developing a TV series about the Black Mafia Family and posted on Instagram showing his excitement for Flenory's new release date.