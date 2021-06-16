Fight Over Oreos Leads To Ohio Mom's Arrest

It all happened because of Oreos.

The classic cookie eventually landed an Ohio mother behind bars — and one of her teenaged sons in the hospital.

Brandy Carnahan, 40, is facing four counts of endangering children in the Warren Municipal Court. She was booked in the Trumbull County jail around 8:23 a.m. on Wednesday morning (June 16), and released shortly before 11 a.m., booking information shows.

Earlier this month, police responded to a call at Carnahan’s house. One of her 14-year-old sons reportedly sustained an injury to his leg during an argument with his twin brother over the Oreos, Youngstown-based 21 WFMJ reported. Then, one of Carnahan’s daughters, 21, told police that she arrived at the Clermont Avenue NE home because Carnahan wouldn’t return to care for the kids. Two other kids, ages 16 and 11, were also present.

21 WFMJ reports that the children are often left alone for long stretches of time, sometimes without food in the house and without dressing for days. The 14-year-old who sustained an injury was transported to a hospital following the incident, the news outlet reports.

Carnahan’s arraignment is slated for Thursday morning (June 17) at the Warren Municipal Court, court records show.