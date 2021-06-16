Kim Kardashian Approves Of Kanye West's Relationship With Irina Shayk

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband, Kanye West, citing "irreconcilable differences." As the former couple's divorce proceedings continue, Kanye has moved on to a new love interest.

The 42-year-old rapper has been spotted spending time with Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk recently, including a trip to France. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months," an insider confirmed to Us Weekly.

Though Kim only filed for divorce four months ago, she reportedly approves of her ex-husband's new relationship. A source tells the outlet that Kim is "genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on." Not only that, but Kim "thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

One of the reasons Kim thinks Irina is a great fit for Kanye is how she manages to keep her private life out of the spotlight. “She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” a source explained, adding that Kim “wouldn’t like” to see Kanye pair up with someone “who’s going to talk to the press.”

Kanye hasn't commented publicly on his split from Kim yet, however, Kim addressed their marital troubles in the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the series finale, Kim told herr mom, Kris Jenner, that she wants to find "total happiness" following her divorce.