Las Vegas Man Arrested For Starting A String Of Walmart Fires

One Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection to a string of Walmart fires.

The man, identified as Brian Ray Miller, was connected to arsons at two Las Vegas Walmart locations, reported FOX 5 Vegas. The Walmart locations were: 5198 Boulder Highway, and 6005 S. Eastern Avenue.

Miller started a fire in the Boulder Highway location on both April 13th and June 14th. He started a fire in the Eastern Ave location on April 17th.

Court records show that Miler is being held in custody and has a bail set at $75,000.

In addition to the two counts of arson, Miller is also facing four charges of assault with a deadly weapon, one charge of resisting an officer with a non-firearm deadly weapon, and four charges of burglary.

The Clark County Fire Department released a statement that said, in part:

"The fire suppression systems functioned as designed and kept the fires at bay until Clark County Fire Department crews could arrive and put the fire out. The fire and water damage has been estimated to be in excess of $100,000 in each incident."

13 KTNV Las Vegas posted a video to Facebook of the fire inside one Walmart location. See that video below: