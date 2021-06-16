Lori Loughlin Returns To The Spotlight In Star-Studded Graduation Video

Lori Loughlin is subtly making her way back into the spotlight.

The Fuller House star has kept out of the public eye since her involvement in the college admissions scandal was made public two years ago. Loughlin ultimately ended up serving two short months in prison late last year. Following her release in December, Loughlin has been laying low. Well, until now, that is.

Over the weekend, a high school graduate named Faith shared a star-studded video her dad put together in honor of her commencement. A number of celebrities, including Loughlin, recorded themselves wishing Fath a happy graduation and offering her their congratulations.

In the short but sweet video, which Faith uploaded to TikTok, Loughlin says: "Congratulations on your big day!" Her former Fuller House co-star, Bob Saget, was also involved in the video. "Wishing you a lot of love and congratulations on graduating from high school," Saget says.

Randall Park, Joshua Bassett, Mark Wahlberg, JK Simmons, Kat Dennings, and Jonathan Groff—dressed up as his iconic Hamilton character King George III—were among the celebrities to participate in the heartwarming video.