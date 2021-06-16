Megan Thee Stallion Covers Funeral Costs For Fan Who Died Unexpectedly
By Peyton Blakemore
June 16, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to support her fans.
On Tuesday (June 15), the "Thot Sh*t" rapper stepped up to help cover the funeral expenses of a Hottie named Shaniah, who recently passed away.
"Meg we lost a hottie 😭 our best friend passed away unexpectedly,” the late fan's friend, Selena, wrote to Megan on Twitter Tuesday evening. “They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there. @theestallion.”
Hours later, the Houston native responded to the tweet, writing, “How much do y’all need?” To which the fan, responded $8,000. Within minutes, Megan replied with three hearts and a screenshot of her donation.
Can you please help us out and RT the link? https://t.co/SH38gLAVOb— SelenaChichis (@selenachichis) June 15, 2021
We need 8k 🥺🥺🥺💜💜💜💜— SelenaChichis (@selenachichis) June 16, 2021
Following the "WAP" rapper's donation, Selena spoke to Complex about how much it meant to Shaniah’s family, who is now able to pay for her memorial service.
“This has been incredibly overwhelming and we are so thankful to Meg,” she told the outlet. “Shaniah, one of my best friends passed away unexpectedly last week. Shocked and confused myself and two of Shaniah’s other best friends came together to help Shaniah’s family with the funeral. A gofundme was created almost immediately for the funeral but the cost for everything continued to increase. Between the cemetery and funeral home it was going to cost 16k and we had only reached around 7600 and had exhausted all our resources."
She added, “Shaniah and I always listened to Meg together and talked about her. We are such huge fans and I thought I would take a leap and see if we could reach her and just have her rt the gofundme link to reach more people for any possible help with donations. We all came together and asked everyone to tag Meg in hopes of reaching her and somehow it worked.”
Selena set up the GoFundMe campaign three days ago with a target of $16,000.
💙💙💙 https://t.co/dOUIJJVlg0 pic.twitter.com/1ReMt3kSfi— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 16, 2021
YOU GUYS I CANT BELIEVE THIS!! WE HIT THE GOAL😭😭😭 @theestallion THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR HELPING THEIR FAMILY! THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE! EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU!! FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS!!! I AM CRYING SO FULL OF EMOTIONS💜💜💜💜— SelenaChichis (@selenachichis) June 16, 2021