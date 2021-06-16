Megan Thee Stallion Covers Funeral Costs For Fan Who Died Unexpectedly

Following the "WAP" rapper's donation, Selena spoke to Complex about how much it meant to Shaniah’s family, who is now able to pay for her memorial service.

“This has been incredibly overwhelming and we are so thankful to Meg,” she told the outlet. “Shaniah, one of my best friends passed away unexpectedly last week. Shocked and confused myself and two of Shaniah’s other best friends came together to help Shaniah’s family with the funeral. A gofundme was created almost immediately for the funeral but the cost for everything continued to increase. Between the cemetery and funeral home it was going to cost 16k and we had only reached around 7600 and had exhausted all our resources."

She added, “Shaniah and I always listened to Meg together and talked about her. We are such huge fans and I thought I would take a leap and see if we could reach her and just have her rt the gofundme link to reach more people for any possible help with donations. We all came together and asked everyone to tag Meg in hopes of reaching her and somehow it worked.”

Selena set up the GoFundMe campaign three days ago with a target of $16,000.