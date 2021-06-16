Feedback

Michigan Family Requests Federal Investigation After Police Raid Wrong Home

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan family says State Police raided the wrong house leaving a woman, her daughter, and three young grandchildren traumatized.

According to WEYI, the raid took place on April 21. Aaron Dunigan, the woman's son, explained that he received a call from a neighbor about the incident around 10:45. "They were, like, 'Hey, the police are raiding your Mom's house!'"

Dunigan immediately went to the house and described seeing 50 or 60 officers when he arrived.

In a letter written to the U.S. Justice Department, the incident is described as a no-knock raid done by the Michigan State Police and other partnering agencies. The letter alleges that the SWAT team burst through the door and held a 56-year-old woman, her 28-year-old daughter, and the daughters' three children, ages three, 10, and 14, at gunpoint for nearly an hour.

The letter adds:

"During the time that this entire family - including the children - was held at gunpoint and traumatized - they were screamed at, not allowed to speak to one another, not allowed to make or answer telephone calls, and they were denied access to their family and community, including Ms. Dunigan's son, a respected minister, who was standing outside not knowing if his family was dead or alive inside the house."

"They're clearly still having nightmares, still having problems sleeping, still struggling with seeing police," Dunigan noted about his family.

Bill Goodman, the family's attorney, sent the letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for a federal investigation and did not rule out filing a civil lawsuit.

