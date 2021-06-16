Mickey Guyton Talks Debut LP: 'It's Every Experience That I Went Through'

Mickey Guyton will be closing a chapter when she drops her debut album, Remember Her Name.

In her new profile for the New Yorker, the country star shared details about the upcoming set, which will drop later this year and chronicle the racism and sexism that she's lived through as a Black woman in the country music industry. "This is a little dramatic, but I feel like it’s a Becoming, like Michelle Obama," Guyton said during the interview. "It’s every experience that I went through during the 10 years that I was in Nashville. It’s a closing of this chapter of my life."

Later in the piece, the New Yorker shared additional information about the project, revealing that it's "loaded with sounds and images that feel decidedly country" from her point of view. On one track titled "Love My Hair," Guyton sings: "If I could go back to 12 / I would tell myself / Straight up or down / Baby, that's your crown.” Another cut called "All American," she gets blunt, singing, "We got the same stars, same stripes."

"I want people to feel good enough around me,” she told the publication. "I want them to feel wanted and loved. That’s how I want to feel."

While the set's title track, "Remember Her Name," was written in 2010, the song and accompanying LP are both dedicated to the late Breonna Taylor. "When I was thinking about Breonna Taylor, and seeing inaction regarding her murder, I thought, 'I need to bring justice to her life,'" she told CMT. "I was writing these types of [thoughtful] songs long before America's racial reckoning. The frustration that I've felt as an African-American has been a part of my process for a while."

Remember Me will follow Guyton's four EPs, including her self-titled release, which dropped in March.