North Carolina Teen Will Be One Of Team USA's Youngest Olympians

While most teenagers were worrying about school or planning adventures for summer vacation, one 16-year-old from Cary was training for the chance of a lifetime.

On Monday (June 14), Claire Curzan competed in the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next month. Even at her young age, she finished second in the 100-meter butterfly and captured her spot on Team USA. This also makes her one of the youngest competitors in the 2021 Olympics, ABC 11 reports.

While she has won several state championships, making the national team for the biggest sporting competition in the world is a new feeling, one which she is still trying to comprehend.

"It doesn't feel real honestly," she said. "It's been a dream of mine for so long and to think that I finally achieved it doesn't make sense, kind of."

Curzan joins 18-year-old Torri Huske, who finished first in the 100-meter butterfly trials. After their finish, they celebrated their win, Curzan told the news outlet.

"I saw the number two and I was like 'oh my gosh, I did it,' and then obviously I celebrated and I hugged Torri and stuff because we made it together."

While she has solidified her spot on Team USA for the 100-meter butterfly, she is trying for her spot in the 100-meter and 50-meter freestyle later this week. The top six in the 100 make the team while just the top two in the 50 will qualify for the Olympic meet.