RaeLynn Reveals Her Unborn Baby's Name

By Hayden Brooks

June 16, 2021

RaeLynn and her husband, Josh Davis, are expecting their first child in September and the country songstress has revealed their daughter's name.

Over the weekend, Raelynn, 27, celebrated with a baby shower and after a look at the photos, it's been revealed that the two are naming their daughter Daisy Rae Davis. "Yesterday felt like a DREAM," the singer captioned a multi-photo post on Instagram. "Thank you to @juliechrisley and @savannahchrisley for loving me and my family like your own and for showering Daisy like your own. I can’t put into words how beautiful yesterday was so here are all the details from this magical Celebration."

Additionally, RaeLynn shared footage from the event, starting with a clip of her unveiling the big name. "Her name is Daisy Rae Davis," she tells fans in the video, before offering glimpses at the decor of the event, as well as clips of her with family and friends.

RaeLynn previously revealed that she and Josh decided on Daisy some time ago. "We agreed on it pretty quickly because it was just too perfect not to," she told fans back in March. Fast forward to Mother's Day and the singer shared a song she wrote in honor of her unborn daughter. Click here to listen to that!

