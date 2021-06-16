Feedback

Georgia Man Sends Road Flare Up Vacuum Tube Of Bank Drive Thru

By Kelly Fisher

June 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Police arrested a Georgia man whose visit to a local bank prompted an evacuation.

It happened when he allegedly sent one of the bank tellers a road flare via the vacuum tube in a drive-thru lane last month. Police say the flare looked like a destructive device.

Michael Aaron Bass, 26, is accused of simple assault and distributing a hoax device in connection with the incident, the Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported. Bass arrived on his motorcycle at the Synovus Bank drive-thru window around 9:30 a.m. to cash a check.

Bass received the cash and that’s when he’s accused of pulling a road flare from his motorcycle and sending it up the vacuum to the teller, authorities say.

Sgt. Scott Newberry, Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division assistant commander, explained to the Times-Enterprise:

“He [Bass] actually cashed a check that was to him from his employment…He stuck it [the road flare] into the vacuum tube and sent it to the teller, and he drove off.”

Newberry added that the flare resembled a destructive device, and the teller mistook it for a stick of dynamite. Police arrived at the scene and evacuated the bank, the Times-Enterprise reported. Bass was arrested about two hours later.

Chat About Georgia Man Sends Road Flare Up Vacuum Tube Of Bank Drive Thru

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.