It looks like Soundgarden's ongoing legal battle with Chris Cornell's estate may finally be in the settlement process. On Wednesday (June 16), the band issued a joint statement with Chris' widow Vicky Cornell that revealed its surviving members and manager had regained "temporary" control of Soundgarden's social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and website.

“Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the personal representative of the Estate of Christopher Cornell, are pleased to announce that, effective June 15, 2021, they have come to a temporary agreement that will transfer the Soundgarden social media accounts and website to the band’s remaining members, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd and their managers, Red Light Management,” the statement reads. “The agreement marks a productive first step towards healing and open dialogue, and the parties wish for the social media accounts to celebrate the Band’s accomplishments and music while continuing to honor Chris’ legacy.”

Vicky also shared her own statement, writing: “Through our joint social media efforts and our temporary agreement, my family, along with the surviving members of Soundgarden, hope to celebrate Chris and his music out of mutual respect and love. We all recognize the profound pain caused by Chris’s tragic loss and the path it has taken us down.”

Soundgarden also shared a message on Twitter, which you can read below.