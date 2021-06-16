Feedback

Store Offers Color-Coded Bracelets For Customers COVID Comfort Levels

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 16, 2021

A Wisconsin grocery store is offering its employees and customers color-coded bracelets to help them show their comfort levels while interacting with others during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The free red, green, and yellow bracelets are individually wrapped and were put out for customers Wednesday (June 16) morning, WISN reported.

"As we continue to experience relaxed restrictions and updated CDC recommendations related to COVID, vaccines, face coverings, social distancing and so on, we realized there would be different comfort levels with these changes among our team members and shoppers," Tim Metcalfe, Metcalfe's president, and co-owner said to WISN.

The wristband colors are used by how you would interpret a traffic light.

  • Red means no contact
  • Yellow is still cautious but will allow an elbow bump
  • Green shows that they are ready for a handshake or a hug

The grocery store said they purchased a thousand bracelets. Once they run out, they will see if they need to place another order for more.

Shoppers, employees, and vendors are not required to wear a facemask inside the store if they are fully vaccinated.

Those who are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated are still required to wear a mask inside all Metcalf stores.

