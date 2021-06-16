This Is The Most Common Misspelled Word In Georgia

There’s no doubt that spelling can be a challenge for some, but some words are apparently harder to spell than others.

That’s why AT&T Experts sought to find the most common misspelled words in the U.S., broken down state-by-state.

Here’s how they did it:

“We at AT&T Experts reviewed the top searched ‘how to spell’ words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 using Google Trends. After diving into these numbers, we see each state has its own spelling struggles, though there is some commonality across the US. And while some of these entries may surprise you, others definitly definitely will not.”

So, which word seems to stump people in Georgia the most?

Favorite.

And Georgians are not alone.

AT&T Experts found that “how to spell favorite” as the No. 1 search in seven states (and the most common misspelling was “favourite”):

“We hope the people overseas don’t get mad at us, but ‘favorite’ was searched multiple times by many people across 7 states. A common misspelling in the United States is actually the correct spelling in the UK. We see ‘U’ over there.”

Other states searching for the right spelling of the word “favorite” include Ohio, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Mexico and Virginia.

The most-searched misspelled word was “quarantine,” with a dozen states Googling the correct spelling. Others needed Google’s help spelling “receive,” “which,” “piece” and other words.

See the full list here.