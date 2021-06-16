Tim McGraw Gushes As Daughter Maggie Graduates With Master's Degree: Photos

As McGraw-Hill fans will recall, Maggie earned her bachelor’s degree in climate sciences last year. Her famous mother gushed all about her daughter’s collegiate achievement in an Instagram video from a road trip the mother-daughter duo took together years prior.

“This was me trying to film us singing to the radio with my phone out of the window......easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!!!!!” Hill joked in the caption of the clip. “Congratulations Maggie and to all of your sweet friends as well!!! We love you!!!!!! Go Cardinal!!!!! Stanford Class of 2020.”

Maggie, the 22-year-old middle child of the country music couple’s three daughters, is the second McGraw to graduate from college. Her older sister, Gracie, 24 — who is currently pursuing an acting career — is a graduate of New York University, and the youngest daughter, Audrey, graduated from high school in 2020.