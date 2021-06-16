To-Go Cocktails Are Here To Stay In Oregon After Governor Signs Bill

Oregon is joining a wave of states making a pandemic perk permanent.

To-go cocktails will be sticking around after Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 317 on Friday (June 11). State lawmakers passed the legislation earlier this month, which allows "businesses and holders of a full on-premises liquor sales license to make retail sales of mixed drinks and single servings of wine in sealed containers for off-premises consumption," KOMO wrote.

Carryout drinks were originally introduced in December as a way to help struggling restaurants and bars during the COVID-19 pandemic amid shutdowns.

"To-go cocktails aren’t going to save our businesses as a whole, but we need every single tool that’s available to us to be able to make our margins look a little bit better because we are operating on the smallest of margins," Ricky Gomez said, who owns Palomar in Southeast Portland. "This is something that will help with that and help consumers to stay outside."

In April, Washington allowed to-go cocktails to continue for a few more years. Colorado could see carryout drinks stick around longer if the state Senate passes the bill and Gov. Jared Polis signs off on it.