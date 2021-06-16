WATCH: Fire Consumes Popular Waterslide At New Jersey Water Park

A popular waterslide at a water park in New Jersey burst into flames on Tuesday (June 15). A spokesperson for Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon said that the fire started while the park was closed and that nobody was injured.

Local residents could see thick black smoke billowing from the top of the mountain as fire crews rushed to extinguish the flames.

The waterslide, named High Anxiety, has been a popular attraction at the water park for the past 13 years. Up to four riders take a raft through a dark and winding tunnel before getting dropped at a 45° angle into a giant funnel.

"We can confirm that there was a fire at our water park today that affected our High Anxiety attraction," spokesperson Brian Lowe said. "First and foremost, we are thankful that the park was closed and there were no reported injuries. We are grateful to the Vernon and other local responding volunteer fire and EMS departments as well as the Vernon Police, who responded within minutes to help extinguish the fire."

Officials did not release any information on what caused the fire.

The waterslide will be closed for the foreseeable future, but the fire has not altered the park's plan to reopen to visitors this weekend.

Photo: Getty Images