Why June 17th Matters in Rock History

It’s June 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1972, The Rolling Stones album Exile on Main Street began a four-week run at number one on the Billboard 200.

In 2005, original Soul Asylum bassist Karl Mueller died at his home from throat cancer at age 41.

In 1995, Rod Stewart set an attendance record at England’s Wembley Stadium when his concert brought in 90-thousand fans. The Live Aid concert ten years earlier only drew 72-thousand people.

In 1997, fans rioted at an Ozzfest concert in Columbus, Ohio after Ozzy Osbourne couldn’t perform due to throat problems. Angry fans broke windows, uprooted trees and turned over a parked car.

In 1980, Led Zeppelin began their last European tour.

In 1965, The Kinks and the Moody Blues made their American live debut at New York’s Academy of Music.

And in 2012, Bruce Springsteen played his longest show at the time when he performed a 32-song set over three hours and 48 minutes in Madrid.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)