1 Missouri City Has The Best Drivers In The U.S.

Oftentimes, we think we are better drivers than we actually are. Well, a new study reviewed four major categories of data and released which cities are actually home to the best and worst drivers in the United States.

One Missouri city found itself among the best drivers in the U.S.

According to QuoteWizard analysts, they looked at over two million car insurance quotes from drivers in America's 70 largest cities.

They evaluated each city based on four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations for incidents like running a red light or using your phone while driving.

The report states:

"Cities with the most dangerous driving incidents are rated among the worst, while cities with the fewest dangerous driving incidents are rated as the best."

Just behind Birmingham, Alabama, St. Louis was ranked No. 2 for the cities with the best drivers in the country.

Here is what the report had to say about St. Louis:

"Meet me in St. Louis for some good driving. This Missouri city was so close to taking the number-one spot. Only one point separates St. Louis from Birmingham when it comes to the number of speeding tickets, driving citations and DUIs. The only ranking St. Louis is really behind Birmingham is in its lead foot: St. Louis had significantly more speeding tickets than Birmingham."

These are the Top 10 best driving cities, according to QuoteWizard:

Birmingham, AL St. Louis, MO Little Rock, AR New Orleans, LA Memphis, TN Louisville, KY Detroit, MI Atlanta, GA Baton Rouge, LA Grand Rapids, MI

To see the full list of best and worst drivers in the U.S., click here.