Big Boi To Host Airbnb Stays At Outkast's Dungeon Home Studio

Big Boi is offering fans a one-of-a-kind Airbnb stay.

The rapper has turned the Dungeon, his famed Atlanta home studio where Outkast and the Dungeon Family recorded together, into an Airbnb opportunity for a limited time this summer. The rapper will host three overnight stays at the house, which he bought two years ago, on June 29, July 1 and July 3. The booking will only cost lodgers $25 a night and commemorate the 25th anniversary of Outkast's 1996 LP ATLiens. The Dungeon begins accepting bookings on June 25 at 10 AM PT at Airbnb.

"Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with the Dungeon Family in this house," Big Boi said in a statement. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs."

Over in the listing's description, the rapper details the house's set-up, writing. "The stay will bring to life the distinct sound and feel of Southern rap with highlights including: Guided access to the basement of the house, a '90s relic where me and André 3000 recorded some of our early hits, including our debut album Southernplaylisticadillacmuzik. You can still see my signature on the wall if you look closely!"