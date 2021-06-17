Billie Eilish Opens Up About Trauma, Talks New Album 'Happier Than Ever'

Billie Eilish's new album will touch on her experiences with trauma and the healing on the horizon.

In a new Rolling Stone cover story published Thursday (June 17), the “Your Power” singer, who returns with her sophomore LP Happier Than Ever July 30, opens up about the well of painful memories from which she drew for her upcoming record.

“I went through some crazy s—t, and it really affected me and made me not want to go near anyone ever,” said Eilish, though refrains from mentioning her abusers by name.

“There’ve been times where I’ve been really affected by somebody, and I said to them, ‘I need to tell you how you’ve made me feel,’” she recalled. “And they said something that was like, ‘I can’t handle this right now. I just can’t handle this right now. This is going to be too much for me.’”

Eilish said she became fed up with “being f—ked with” by hurt people who hurt people. “I was talking to a friend about their life, and they told me all this crazy traumatizing s—t that happened to them. And I’m like, ‘Oh, right, you don’t have to treat everyone like a piece of garbage, just because you’ve been hurt.’ It’s OK to be traumatized by something and have bad instincts, but also, there’s no excuse for abusing people,” she said. “There just is not. I feel like everything is excuses all the time. Excuses, excuses."