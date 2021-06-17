Feedback

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are 'Ecstatic' About Their Summer Wedding

By Hayden Brooks

June 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Sounds like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven’t wed, after all.

Over the weekend, the country singer, 44, and the pop star, 51, were seen enjoying some fresh air in Santa Monica, California, where the No Doubt frontman appeared to be wearing a diamond wedding band next to her engagement ring. Despite the rumors of a secret ceremony, a source told PEOPLE as recently as Wednesday (June 16) that the two are looking forward to their wedding this summer.

"Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding," the source told the mag. "She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though."

The insider went on to reveal that Stefani's sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, will be involved in the ceremony. "They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved," the insider added. "Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."

As you probably recall, Stefani and Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015, before getting engaged in October 2020 with a ring hidden in his pick-up truck.

Gwen StefaniBlake Shelton

Chat About Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are 'Ecstatic' About Their Summer Wedding

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.