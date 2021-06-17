Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are 'Ecstatic' About Their Summer Wedding

Sounds like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven’t wed, after all.

Over the weekend, the country singer, 44, and the pop star, 51, were seen enjoying some fresh air in Santa Monica, California, where the No Doubt frontman appeared to be wearing a diamond wedding band next to her engagement ring. Despite the rumors of a secret ceremony, a source told PEOPLE as recently as Wednesday (June 16) that the two are looking forward to their wedding this summer.

"Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding," the source told the mag. "She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though."

The insider went on to reveal that Stefani's sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, will be involved in the ceremony. "They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved," the insider added. "Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."

As you probably recall, Stefani and Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015, before getting engaged in October 2020 with a ring hidden in his pick-up truck.