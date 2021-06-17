Gordon Ramsay Announces Plans To Open New Restaurant Location In Chicago

Gordon Ramsay announced that he's bringing a new restaurant to Chicago.

The celebrity chef revealed plans about the upcoming eatery in a video shared on social media on Thursday (June 17):

“Gordon Ramsay Burger is coming to Chicago… I promise you, you’re gonna love it. I can’t wait to see you in the River North area soon.”

Among his other restaurants, Ramsay also operates a Gordon Ramsay Burger location in Las Vegas, calling burger lovers to “get ready to sink your teeth into these gourmet delights.”

He added in a statement:

"I absolutely love Chicago and consider it one of the best food cities in the world…I’m so excited to introduce Gordon Ramsay Burger in the heart of River North. This restaurant will highlight our signature burger, which blends different cuts of beef, creating a really powerful flavor that our guests love."

Gordon Ramsay Burger is slated to open by late 2021 or early 2022, taking over an old Wahlburgers location at Ontario and State streets, NBC 5 Chicago reports.

Ramsay plans to be in Chicago when the restaurant opens, and told the Chicago Tribune he hopes “this is just the start” of his restaurants opening in the Windy City.