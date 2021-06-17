H.E.R. Drops Debut Album 'Back Of My Mind,' Calls It 'A Celebration Of R&B'
By Taylor Fields
June 18, 2021
If you've ever wanted to know what's in the back of H.E.R.'s mind, look no further than her first official album as the 21-song project, Back Of My Mind, has finally, officially arrived.
Back Of My Mind is H.E.R.'s debut album and features 21 songs in total, including guest appearances from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Kaytranada and Thundercat, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, and YG.
During the exclusive on-air iHeartRadio Feature 5 special, H.E.R. explained of her new album, "I've worked so hard for the past few years, so I'm excited for it to finally be out here, Back Of My Mind. This album, it really means the world to me. Back Of My Mind is something that I think is really a celebration of R&B. It's all the moods and vibes of R&B. R&B is in everything, and I think this album really represents that there's so many elements of music [and] of innovative sounds. It's something I'm really proud of."
The Grammy-winning artist also shared a little insight into some of Back Of My Mind's songs, including "Damage," which she describes as "a very vulnerable and intimate song, but with a nostalgic, hip hop vibe," and "We Made It." She says of the latter, "This song means the world to me. 'We Made It' is a celebration of the journey. It's a celebration of looking at how far you've come to now, and I've accomplished so much at such a young age. And I have to remember to just take a moment, celebrate myself, and be so proud of my journey and how far I've come."
"Bloody Waters" features Kaytranada and Thundercat, who she calls "two of [her] favorite artists out right now," and explained of the song, "It's nostalgic, but it's fresh at the same time. And when we were in the studio, we had so much fun creating this record."
On "Come Through," featuring Chris Brown, she says that, "I felt like Chris sounded like the old Chris on this record. So I'm really excited about this song."
Back Of My Mind includes "I Can Have It All," which was also included on DJ Khaled's album, Khaled Khaled. She said of the track, "You may already be familiar with it because it's a single from DJ Khaled's album, but this one is really special. I had to put it on my album, had to add another verse and complete the song. But it's really about the journey to success, knowing that, you know, it's not easy getting to the top of the mountain, but when you get to the top of the mountain, the view is beautiful."
Listen to H.E.R.'s new album Back Of My Mind on iHeartRadio.