H.E.R. Drops Debut Album 'Back Of My Mind,' Calls It 'A Celebration Of R&B'

If you've ever wanted to know what's in the back of H.E.R.'s mind, look no further than her first official album as the 21-song project, Back Of My Mind, has finally, officially arrived.

Back Of My Mind is H.E.R.'s debut album and features 21 songs in total, including guest appearances from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Kaytranada and Thundercat, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, and YG.

During the exclusive on-air iHeartRadio Feature 5 special, H.E.R. explained of her new album, "I've worked so hard for the past few years, so I'm excited for it to finally be out here, Back Of My Mind. This album, it really means the world to me. Back Of My Mind is something that I think is really a celebration of R&B. It's all the moods and vibes of R&B. R&B is in everything, and I think this album really represents that there's so many elements of music [and] of innovative sounds. It's something I'm really proud of."

The Grammy-winning artist also shared a little insight into some of Back Of My Mind's songs, including "Damage," which she describes as "a very vulnerable and intimate song, but with a nostalgic, hip hop vibe," and "We Made It." She says of the latter, "This song means the world to me. 'We Made It' is a celebration of the journey. It's a celebration of looking at how far you've come to now, and I've accomplished so much at such a young age. And I have to remember to just take a moment, celebrate myself, and be so proud of my journey and how far I've come."