Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem Written By Tupac

In January 2020, Jada's husband Will Smith spoke to Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy about feeling insecure about Jada's friendship with Tupac early in their relationship.

“They grew up together and they loved each other but they never had a sexual relationship but they had come into that age where now it was a possibility and then Jada was with me,” he said. “Pac had a little thing on that but she just loved him, like he was the image of perfection, but she was with the Fresh Prince. So, I never could, we were in the room together a couple of times, I couldn’t speak to him, and he wasn’t going to speak to me if I wasn’t going to speak to him.”

Charlamagne then expressed his surprise in their lack of communication, saying, “Really? It seems like y’all would have so much in common.”

“That’s what Jada would say all the time: ‘I’m telling you, y’all are so similar, you would love him,'" Will recalled. “And I just never… that was a huge regret of mine, I couldn’t handle it.”

“I was the soft rapper from Philly and he was Pac,” he continued. “I was deeply, deeply insecure and I wasn’t man enough to handle that relationship."