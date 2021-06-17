Jon Pardi Cancels June Concerts Due To Doctor's Orders

Jon Pardi is prioritizing his voice.

On Thursday (June 17), the country star, 36, announced that he must cancel a trio of June concerts, as per doctor's orders. "For the first time in my life I have been ordered by the doctor to go on vocal rest and it is NOT EASY!!!" he captioned a shot of him holding a sad face sign on social media. "All shows through End of June will be rescheduled. We really appreciate the support and understanding. I promise to do my part and stay as healthy as possible to continue singing and performing. Sorry for the inconvenience. See you in July!"

Among the nixed shows include June 17 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and June 18-19 in Orange Beach, Alabama. Pardi will jumpstart his trek on July 1 in Durant, Oklahoma and continue on with almost 40 shows through October.