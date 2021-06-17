Things are heating up between Kanye West and Irina Shayk. Though the relationship is still new, Kanye and Irina reportedly already have the seal of approval from Kim Kardashian.

Kim is "genuinely happy" for Kanye, according to an Us Weekly source. The former KUWTK star "wants him to move on" as she filed for divorce four months ago. Not only that, but Kim "thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

One of the reasons Kim thinks Irina is a great fit for Kanye is how she manages to keep her private life out of the spotlight. “She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” a source explained, adding that Kim “wouldn’t like” to see Kanye pair up with someone “who’s going to talk to the press.”

Kim has even met Irina “briefly several times” over the years, another insider informed the outlet. “They share some mutual friends, and she likes Irina from what she knows,” the insider added.

Though Kim has "completely moved on from Kanye," she isn't dating anybody else just yet. Despite remaining single, Kim “isn’t concerned about him dating other people."

During the series finale of KUWTK, Kim reflected on what she learned from her split with Kanye. “After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,’” she told Kris Jenner. “To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want.”

Moving forward, the KKW Beauty founder says she is“ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot" after receiving “all the big things” from Kanye. She wants to focus on "total happiness" from now on.