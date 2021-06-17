These Are The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Tacoma

Tacoma, Washington is home to beautiful houses and friendly neighborhoods. Some neighborhoods, however, have a bad reputation due to high crime rates, violence, and other issues.

AreaVibes dug into some data from local law enforcement agencies and other sources to find out which Tacomas you should be watching out for in 2021.

"The rankings are calculated based on the number of violent crimes per 100,000 people for each neighborhood, compared to the Tacoma violent crime average," the website said. "Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery, and assault."

Here are the top three neighborhoods they narrowed down: South Tacoma, Central, and South End.

South Tacoma has plenty of pubs, restaurants, and parks, but residents say it's dangerous to be out at night. The crime rate is 1,278 per 100k people, which is 51% higher than the entire city of Tacoma.

Central has many methods of travel, from the new light rail line to bike lanes, but like South Tacoma, things can get sketchy around nighttime. The crime rate is 1,201 per 100k people -- 42% higher than the city's average.

Finally, there's South End -- a big residential neighborhood near the Lincoln Business District, an area bustling with Asian grocery stores. The crime rate is 1,064 per 100k people, 26% higher than Tacoma's average.



Is the study accurate, or do you think there are more dangerous areas in Tacoma?

