This New Orleans Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Who doesn't love cake?

Whether you want to celebrate an important milestone, mark a special date, or simply treat yourself, cake is the best addition to any celebration. To help you pick the best one, a popular food content website has found the best cakes around.

Eat This, Not That! gathered reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows to determine a list of the best cake in each state.

So which bakery has the best cakes in the entire state of Louisiana?

Bittersweet Confections

According to Eat This, Not That!, the Funfetti Cake at Bittersweet Confections in New Orleans is the best in all of Louisiana. Whether you're looking for a birthday surprise or are just a child at heart, this cake is sure to please.

Here's what the bakery has to say about its signature creation:

"This unique cake features our vanilla-funfetti cake filled with vanilla buttercream and iced in vanilla buttercream. This cake is sure to bring excitement to your party!"

Founded in 2002 by local chocolatier Cheryl Scripter, Bittersweet Confections aims to create exceptional goods with local ingredients and superior chocolate. "I wish I could add more stars to this review!" one happy customer wrote of their experience at the bakery.

Bittersweet Confections is located at 725 Magazine Street, Suite A. For more information, visit their website here.

Check here to see the full list of the best cakes in each state.