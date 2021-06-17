This Tennessee Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Who doesn't love cake?

Whether you want to celebrate an important milestone, mark a special date, or simply treat yourself, cake is the best addition to any celebration. To help you pick the best one, a popular food content website has found the best cakes around.

Eat This, Not That! gathered reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows to determine a list of the best cake in each state.

So which bakery has the best cakes in the entire state of Tennessee?

Sweet 16th

According to Eat This, Not That!, the Elvis Cake at Sweet 16th in Nashville is the best in all of Tennessee. Since opening in 2004, this small batch neighborhood bakery serves up sweet and savory baked goods, which is culminates in the cake inspired by The King's famously favorite sandwich: peanut butter and banana.

Here's what Eat This had to say about the Sweet 16th specialty:

"When in Nashville, one can't turn down an Elvis Cake ... This two-layer banana cake with peanut butter cream and your choice of white or chocolate cream cheese frosting would surely make Elvis proud."

Sweet 16th is located at 311 N 16th Street in Nashville. For more information, visit their website here.

Check here to see the full list of the best cakes in each state.