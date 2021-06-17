Feedback

This Tennessee Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

By Sarah Tate

June 17, 2021

Who doesn't love cake?

Whether you want to celebrate an important milestone, mark a special date, or simply treat yourself, cake is the best addition to any celebration. To help you pick the best one, a popular food content website has found the best cakes around.

Eat This, Not That! gathered reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows to determine a list of the best cake in each state.

So which bakery has the best cakes in the entire state of Tennessee?

Sweet 16th

According to Eat This, Not That!, the Elvis Cake at Sweet 16th in Nashville is the best in all of Tennessee. Since opening in 2004, this small batch neighborhood bakery serves up sweet and savory baked goods, which is culminates in the cake inspired by The King's famously favorite sandwich: peanut butter and banana.

Here's what Eat This had to say about the Sweet 16th specialty:

"When in Nashville, one can't turn down an Elvis Cake ... This two-layer banana cake with peanut butter cream and your choice of white or chocolate cream cheese frosting would surely make Elvis proud."

Sweet 16th is located at 311 N 16th Street in Nashville. For more information, visit their website here.

Check here to see the full list of the best cakes in each state.

Chat About This Tennessee Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.