5 Of The Best Fishing Destinations In North Carolina

Sometimes you just need to get away, take a morning trip to a watering hole, and try to reel in some fish. The peace and tranquility with that early-morning wait brings about a stillness that is desperately needed in the tumultuous day-to-day life.

From countless lakes to even small ponds in the middle of the countryside, there is no shortage of amazing fishing holes in the state to choose for your next adventure. To help narrow down your search, here are five of the best fishing destinations in North Carolina.

Cape Hatteras

There are plenty of fishing opportunities at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Manteo. Thanks to the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf Stream, there are plenty of different species to try and reel in. Be advised, though, that if you plan on fishing here, you need a Coastal Recreational Fishing License.

Lake Norman

Located near Charlotte, Lake Norman is known for its several species of fish, from a wide variety of bass and catfish to white perch and bluegill. While it is a popular lake, usually filled with people enjoying a day on the water, the 500 miles of shoreline ensure that you can find a spot to fish in peace.

Jordan Lake

Just a short ways from Raleigh, Jordan Lake offers a chance to escape the city for a while. The largemouth bass are noted as being bigger than those in other lakes, but you can also find crappie, bluegill, yellow perch and channel catfish in Jordan Lake. Or if you have some family members who don't want to join in the fishing fun, there are plenty of shops, restaurants and campgrounds to keep them entertained.