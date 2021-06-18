Backstreet Boys & *NSYNC Members Tease New Album: See The Announcement

It’s been rumored for weeks that BSB and *NSYNC would collaborate, and it appears that wish is finally coming true for a lot of their fans.

Earlier this month, Entertainment Online caught the four boy band stars chatting about their potential collaboration via Instagram Live.

"Since it is Pride Month, I guess we can kind of tease something," Carter shared at the time. "What we're talking about doing … We can't give away too much. So basically, Lance, Joey, myself, A.J. maybe, we're just going to say we're going to be doing something special. We're going to announce it in the next week … And it's going to be huge. It's going to be really big and we're really excited."

"We're doing it for Pride, which will be really good,” said Bass, as Fatone added: "It's one of those things where all Pride is really near and dear to our hearts. We all live in the entertainment community where there is a lot of LGBTQ and we embrace that."

Backstreet Boys released their last studio album, DNA, in 2019, which earned the group their third number-one LP. For *NSYNC, this collaboration will be the group’s first album in 20 years following 2001’s Celebrity.