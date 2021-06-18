Feedback

Brooks & Dunn Share Rescheduled 'Reboot' Tour Dates

By Taylor Fields

June 18, 2021

Brooks & Dunn are heading back out on the road on their first nationwide tour in ten years via their "Reboot 2021 Tour."

The trek, which was originally scheduled for last year, kicks off in the fall on September 2nd in Indianapolis, and takes the country music duo across the country stopping in cities including Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa and more, before wrapping up in Orange Beach, Alabama on October 9th. Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane will also join the guys on the road — see the full list of tour dates below.

In a statement, Ronnie Dunn said of the "Reboot" tour, "So much for 'we quit,' huh? That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn't share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…Brooks & Dunn ride again!" Kix Brooks added, "The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us. Performers who have had the kind of nights like we've had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle."

"Reboot 2021 Tour" Dates

Sept. 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 10 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 11 – Holmdel, NJ @ Ryan's Super Bowl Playlist

Sept. 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 1 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

